The Archies screened

Netflix hosts its first tastemaker screening of The Archies in New York, ahead of its premiere in India! Fans and special guests in New York City got to watch Netflix India’s most awaited film of the year, The Archies before its global release on December 7.

The impressive guest list includes — Kal Penn, Prabal Gaurang, Sarita Choudhary, David Tagioff, Jugal Hansraj, Alok Vaid-Menon, Arjun Bhasin and Aasif Mandv to name a few.

With its distinct setting, spectacular cinematography, infectious catchy music, Zoya Akhtar has created an immersive viewing experience that transports you to a simpler bygone era. The sentiment and buzz carried over to a special reception hosted by Netflix, Gold House and Product of Culture at the chic Indochine in Downtown NY. The movie’s energy made for a festive fun night for everyone.

The film is an Indian adaptation of a Global IP, the iconic Archie Comics. The Archies, set in the 1960s on an Anglo-Indian community based in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, is a coming of age story that follows the lives of the town’s favourite set of teenagers — Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Archies is scheduled for global release on December 7 on Netflix.

