Akshay Kumar as special guest on India's Ultimate Warrior

Discovery+ launched a reality show India’s Ultimate Warrior on March 4. Hosted by Vidyut Jammwal, who debuts as a dojo master, the show will witness Akshay Kumar as the honorary dojo master in the third episode. The show will air on March 14. In a bid to give India its next maha yoddha, the series will have dojo master Vidyut command a ‘fight camp’ along with mentors, Shifu Kanishka, whose love for martial arts made him craft his own style Shifu Kanishka Combatives, Shaun Kober, a former rugby player who served in the Australian army, Bi Nguyen aka Killer Bee, an expert in Muay Thai and Mykel Hawke, a Former US army special forces officer.

Each mentor would train four students, as they perform the most daunting tasks. Says Akshay Kumar, “I was nine when I started practicing martial arts and I owe everything I am today to this art form. When Discovery+ reached out to me to be a part of India’s Ultimate Warrior as a guest, I instantly said yes.”

Adds Vidyut, “With a great concept, combined with tough challenges, ranging from Kalaripayattu to Krav Maga, the show promises a unique visual offering unseen and unheard of in the reality genre in India.”