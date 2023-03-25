The Baghin crew completes an intense outdoor shoot in Gujarat

Atrangii TV is getting ready to debut a new show called Baghin, which depicts the battle between a man and a beast. The lead is possessed by the spirit of a baghin (a tigress), played by Aneri Vajani. The team recently completed one of their busiest schedules in Gujarat. The shoot took place in a variety of settings.
Aneri said, “This was one of my toughest and most enjoyable outdoor schedules. We were shooting in Gujarat in extremely hot weather. We took a boat to an island to shoot an underwater scene. I really enjoyed working on the show. We also tried some of my favourite Gujarati local delicacies. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrills and drama of Baghin.”
