The ball is in their court

Taapsee Pannu and Raminder Singh’s Punjab Tigers becomes the latest franchisee to join Tennis Premier League

Punjab Tigers is the latest franchisee that has become part of the Tennis Premier League and is all set to compete in the fourth season of India’s premier tennis tournament.

Taapsee Pannu is the co-owner of the Punjab Tigers alongside Raminder Singh. The competition will take place from December 7 to December 11 this year.

The Punjab Tigers will compete against the likes of the Pune Jaguars, co-owned by Sonali Bendre, and Mumbai Leon Army, co-owned by Leander Paes, to name a few. All franchises will play a total of four matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

Raminder, co-owner of the Punjab Tigers, says, “I have been a sportsperson all my life. In my younger days, I played national-level sports, so, I know the value sports bring to one’s life. Thus, when I saw that I could add value in supporting and promoting Indian athletes not only in India but internationally as well, I was keen to get into the league and contribute in whatever way was best.”