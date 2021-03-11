Kamya Punjabi on playing a Rajasthani character in Sanjog

Zee TV is all set to showcase new fiction show titled Sanjog. A mature family drama, the show revolves around the intricacies of the relationship between two very different mothers — Amrita and Gauri, who belong to very contrasting worlds, and their respective daughters. Kamya Punjabi will be seen playing the role of Gauri in the show. The actress shares, “I am in love with Gauri’s look. It is actually pretty different from anything I have portrayed before on screen. Prior to this, I have not got the opportunity to carry long hair, traditional nose pin and heavy silver jewellery for any character. To showcase the roots and nuances of my Rajasthani character, we’ve concentrated a lot on the look and the dialect.”

She adds, “I keep watching videos and learning from them as well as connect with my friends who live there to learn the correct pronunciation. Be it the appearance or the dialect, my character has a banjaran feel and I am genuinely enjoying it. The character has a different vibe completely. I have done my homework well.”