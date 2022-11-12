Vijay Deverakonda recovers from back injury

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger where he played an MMA fighter. He reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the tough training sessions he needed to go through his character. Vijay has finally recovered and shared it with his fans on social media.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Arjun Reddy actor shared a health update with a picture in yellow outfit.
He covered his face with his hands in the picture and captioned, “The back is almost fixed after eight months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves.”
