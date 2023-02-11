The beauty of Benarasi silk captured at the FDCI show

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) curated a show at the 36th International Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023 in association with Haryana Tourism on February 9.
Titled as Benaras - A tribute to the Senses, it paid homage to the rustling silks of Benaras.
Bringing alive the glory of the ghats, the serenity of the river Ganga, eight designers showcased their interpretation of this holy city. Abhishek Gupta, Amita Gupta, Asha Gautam, Hemang Agrawal, Pawan Sachdeva, Shruti Sancheti, Suket Dhir and Tanmaya and Manish, presented six ensembles each. The backdrop transported the onlooker to the magical ethos of the city, replete with intriguing myths and mythology.
