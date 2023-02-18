Adarsh Gourav stars in international series, Extrapolations

The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav will be seen in another big-budget Hollywood series, Extrapolations, alongside Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Edward Norton.
The trailer was released recently. It introduces a world where climate change has left the human race fighting for its existence.
Adarsh had earlier received a BAFTA nomination for his work in the film, The White Tiger, produced by Priyanka Chopra. He will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Adarsh says, “This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be a part of this project. I have looked up to each of my co-stars and now to be sharing screen space with them is incredible.”
