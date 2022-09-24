The boys are back: Feels Like Home Season 2 captures the journey of boyhood to manhood

Lionsgate Play has released the trailer of the second season of its hit original series, Feels Like Home.

Chronicling the lives of the four boys, Season 2 captures the journey of boyhood to manhood with more drama, bromance, and laughter that bring together a whirlwind of emotions and friendship. Helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, the series stars Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood.

Calling it a fresh take on adulthood, Prit Kamani, who plays Lakshya in the series, says, “Season 2 is where the OGs are back with a bang. But this time around the hangover is not from the parties as much as it is from the relationships. The careless boys are slowly transforming into men as they deal with emotions that come with complicated relationships and choices in life.”

It releases on October 7.