The Boys spinoff Gen V will premiere on Prime Video. The first three episodes will premiere on Prime Video on September 29, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the season finale on November 3.

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and that their powers were injected into them rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking.