The Citadel premiere in Mumbai was a glittering affair, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show in a turquoise gown

Tribune News Service

All glitz and glamour, the Asia Pacific premiere of Citadel was a starry affair led by the spy thriller’s lead cast members, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Dressed in a turquoise floor-sweeping Versace gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with smoky eyes and black heels, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sashayed down the blue carpet with her Citadel co-star Richard Madden, looking dapper in charcoal suit.

Richard Madden

Citadel premiere on Tuesday at PVR ICON, Palladium in Mumbai was a stellar affair with the team of Indian instalment of the Citadel universe — the leading star Varun Dhawan, creators, Raj and DK, and writer, Sita R. Menon, gracing the event. Ahead of its launch on Prime Video on April 28, the streaming service hosted a special premiere of the series in Mumbai, kick-starting the global tour with Rome and London as the next stops. Some of the most esteemed names from film, television, and entertainment industry made it to the event. Veteran actor Rekha, dressed in her inimitable saree, a glittering golden purple for this outing and gajra on hair bun, shone in heavy jhumkas. She attended the screening with Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra and others.

Rekha

Actors Sunny Leone, Jim Sarbh, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanya Malhotra, Elnaaz Norouzi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neha Dhupia, Kubbra Sait, Patralekha, Anusha Dandekar, Ali Fazal, among others, attended the premiere.

Sunny Leone

Guests at the premiere were seen not only enjoying the evening, but also heaping praise on the enormous scale of Citadel, a spy series packed with covert operations and double allegiances.

Varun Dhawan

This thrilling global series will stream across 240 countries and territories from April 28 on Amazon Prime.