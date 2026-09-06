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Home / Lifestyle / The city behind the postcards: Chandigarh, seen by its residents

The city behind the postcards: Chandigarh, seen by its residents

An exhibition by Art, Ink and Musing Gallery looks beyond Chandigarh’s familiar monuments, architecture and heritage to capture the people who shape the city’s everyday rhythm

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Akhil Kumar
Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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What does Chandigarh look like through the eyes of the people who call it home? Amid a changing city, everyday life is constantly churning and this time, residents captured those moments through their mobile phone cameras. Art, Ink and Musing (AIM) Gallery invited Chandigarh residents to photograph the city as they see it, turning simple phone clicks into a beautiful collective portrait of Chandigarh that make the city uniquely ours.

Everyday life in motion is something we often overlook in various corners of the city. We pass by people and moments every day without pausing to notice them, but photography has a way of making us stop and look again. The exhibition goes beyond Chandigarh’s familiar monuments, architecture and heritage to capture the people who give the city its everyday rhythm who must not be forgotten.

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Behind each image is a story, a responsibility and, often, a quiet burden that remains unseen. There is an old man sitting with his newspaper, lost in his own world, a college corridor that carries the energy and memories of young students, an ice-cream seller taking a brief rest under a tree in the scorching heat and a balloon seller finding her own little happiness in selling balloons on the streets. Some of the images also capture residents trying to find moments of calm amid the chaos of everyday life. As they struggle to earn a livelihood, they navigate the city’s constant rush and the unending traffic that fills its roads from dawn to dusk.

One photograph captures the simple freedom and joy of a girl in a women’s college, a moment that may appear ordinary at first, but says something about youth, independence and the small pleasures of everyday life. Together, these images remind us that a city is not defined only by its buildings and landmarks. It is also shaped by the people who wake up, work, rest, dream and find moments of happiness within it.

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Twinkle Sharma, whose photograph is part of the exhibition, chose to capture Kiran Theatre, one of the oldest theatres in Chandigarh. Speaking about her entry, she says, “I clicked a picture of Kiran Theatre with the theme ‘Ruk Jana Nahin’. The theatre holds a special place in the hearts of Chandigarh residents. Even after it stopped operating, people continued to hope that it would reopen and come alive again. Through my photograph, I wanted to capture that feeling wherein the desire to preserve a place that carries memories of the city and to keep its story going rather than letting it disappear.” Every frame is a conversation between what remains and what has moved on. There is an unfiltered quality to these images — moments noticed and captured before they disappear.

Munish Jauhar, founder of AIM Gallery, says, “This is the second edition of the exhibition. We invited entries from Chandigarh residents and received almost 1,000 photographs, out of which the jury selected 100 for display. Most of these are by amateur photographers. We simply asked residents to send photographs of the city as they see it through their lens. We wanted diversity in the photographs so that people could see Chandigarh through its residents, rather than only through its landmarks.”

The exhibition remains open till September 13 from 11 am to 8 pm at CLKA Gallery, Underpass Sector-17, Connecting to Rose Garden, Chandigarh.

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