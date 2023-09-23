The Continental
Prime Video
The action-crime thriller series stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell and Mishel Prada. A spin-off of the John Wick universe, it explores the infamous hotel-for-assassins, The Continental. The character of Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, remains central to the series. Episodes will be dropped weekly on Friday.
El Conde
Netflix
In a fresh take on black horror comedy, Chilean director Pablo Larrain presents a satire on dictator Augusto Pinochet, who ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. Actor Jaime Vadell portrays the role of Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire. Premiered in Venice Film Festival, ‘El Conde’ won the best screenplay award, making it a must-watch film in the genre.
Spy Kids: Armageddon
Netflix
The fifth instalment of the action comedy franchise attempts to introduce the next generation of spy kids. Written and directed by Robert Roderiguez and starring Gina Roderiguez and Zachary Levi, the sequel is releasing after almost a decade and is a reboot of the franchise. The ensemble cast includes DJ Cotrona, Neal Kodinsky and Fabiola Andújar.
Sex Education Season 4
Netflix
Just released, the fourth season is already ranked number one on the platform. The British comedy drama stars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood and Ncuti Gatwa in the lead. Created by Lauire Nunn, it has won two awards, a BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance and an Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series.
