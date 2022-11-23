Artworks by young and senior artists from tricity are on display in Chandigarh

Sukhmani Kooner

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with the Society for development of Films & Arts, has organised an art exhibition by young and senior artists from tricity. The exhibition will be on display till November 24 at the Sector 17 underpass in Chandigarh.

The chairman, Bheem Malhotra mentions, “The motive behind choosing this as the venue is to build a bridge between art and the public. People from all walks of life can enjoy the creations of artists here.”

One look at the artworks on display and many mediums as well as techniques, including paintings, graphics, sculptures, photographs and prints, catch the eye. The 3D installations by students of the Chandigarh College of Architecture and Government College of Art add to the variety.

From senior artists like Madan Lal, Vishal Bhatnagar and Anand Shinde, to younger ones, such as Rishi Raj Tomar and Deepshika Goyal, to hearing impaired artist Pallavi Garg, have put their artworks on display.

Paintings like Deepshikha Goyal’s Serene Inside and Outside and Anand C Shende’s Frames of Memory are vibrant and impressive. Inner Flight by Jagdeep Jolly is an empowering sculpture in itself while Jaspreet Singh’s Life of My Village puts fragments of life together in one frame.