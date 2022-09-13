The Crown star Olivia Colman speaks out about Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, is still processing the news of the death of the British monarch. On Thursday, the queen’s passing was announced. “I wouldn’t know where to begin,” she said. “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”
