Peaky Blinders Season 6 confirms release date

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders, an epic centred on a gangster family set in Birmingham, England, starting in 1919, will be released on streaming giant Netflix. The show, which stars Cillian Murphy, will hit the streamer on June 10. Season 6 is also set to be the final season of the hit series, although a film adaptation is in the works. It is set to go into production in 2023.

The latest season of the show will air without one crucial character, however: Aunt Polly, who was played by Helen McRory. McRory tragically died of cancer last April.

“I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic shit happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of (Helen) McCrory, “ Murphy, who also co-produced seasons 5 and 6, said.

“I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!” “I think the whole series is really a tribute to her and to honour her,” Murphy continued. —IANS