Gigi Hadid doesn't have energy to run after Leonardo DiCaprio

Things don’t look good for fans of Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, as the model reportedly ‘doesn’t have the energy’ for his hectic routine. In recent months, the pair has been spotted at a number of events together, but neither star has spoken out about the dating speculation.
After Leo, 48, was spotted with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas on a cosy outing, an insider claimed things have simmered down between the actor and 27-year-old Gigi.
While the pair are said to “like each other very much,” neither one is looking for anything serious and Gigi’s priority is her daughter Khai Hadid Malik, who she shares with One Direction star Zayn Malik.
“Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her,” the source said. Leonardo had dated Camila Morrone, 25, for four years - during which time the pair were seen publicly on numerous occasions. —IANS
