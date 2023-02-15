Monika Ghag, Mehdi Nasirey and Neitso Angami are the winners of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

The competition was fierce and it kept audiences on the edge of their seats! And, in the end, Monika Ghag (Navi Mumbai), Mehdi Nasirey (Ladakh), and Neitso Angami (Nagaland) emerged as the champions of India’s first-ever MMA reality series, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, streaming on MX Player.

Mehdi Nasire

The three champions received a cash prize of $ 5000 along with an exclusive three-year contract. As winners, the trio will now have an opportunity to represent India on the global stage. They will also be trained internationally and represent Team India in K 1 Asian Championship in mid-2023 in the UAE.

Monika Ghag stepped into MMA without her family’s support but became stronger as her husband became her pillar of strength. Within three months of playing, she represented Mumbai in an all-over India wrestling tournament and her ultimate goal is to win the UFC title. Mehdi Nasirey is a businessman, trainer and MMA fighter. He returned to India after spending 21 years in Iran. Entering the MMA circuit in India was a task, but he overcame it with the help of a dear friend and regular practice.

Nietso Angami

The third winner, Nietso Angami had started his journey as a taekwondo player, and looked down upon MMA, but was stunned by the intensity during his first session. In 2018, Neitso emerged as the champion in the lightweight category at the All-India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) nationals. For him, MMA has been a life-changer as he found himself, his discipline and his self-esteem. He aims to take Indian MMA and Nagaland to the world stage.