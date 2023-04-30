The final goodbye

ANI

James Corden was joined by a few familiar faces, including some notable surprise guests, as he bade goodbye to CBS’ The Late Late Show after eight years as host.

According to reports, Corden’s last night as host of the late-night series began on Thursday with a primetime special that was followed by the final episode itself.

In a special segment, Corden and Tom Cruise appeared as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, in a live performance of The Lion King at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre, and there’s a final Carpool Karaoke segment with the host’s close friend Adele.

Corden began the special with a musical number as he sang his own lyrics to the tune of Donna Summer’s Last Dance. Corden, who has announced that he and his family will leave LA to move back to London, sang such lines as, “Let’s blow CBS’ dough one last time / Go big or go home on my last day in the sunshine.”

During the bit with Cruise, who has previously made a number of prominent and often high-adrenaline appearances on the show, the pair surprised an LA audience by gracing the Lion King stage, first sharing a rhino costume and then performing Hakuna Matata” as the memorable meerkat and warthog duo. After the performance, Corden and Cruise appeared to suffer a falling-out as Corden suggested that the actor would soon forget about him and find a different late-night host to befriend. “When Mission: Impossible 12 comes out, you’re not going to think of me,” Corden claimed. Corden’s final moment on the stage featured him performing a farewell song at the piano.