The final goodbye: British actor-director David Leland dies at 82

ANI

British director and actor David Leland, who rose to international fame with his directorial debut Wish You Were Here, has passed away. He was 82.

Leland’s career spans almost five decades. He is best known for scripting two films, Madam Cynthia Payne, the BAFTA-nominated Personal Services in 1987, and the Cannes Film Festival blockbuster Wish You Were Here.

The latter earned Leland a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay and the Fipresci award at the Cannes Film Festival. He is also known for co-creating the Showtime series The Borgias and giving Pierce Brosnan his first stage experience in Tennessee Williams’ The Red Devil Battery Sign, which he directed at The Round House. “David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart,” said the James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in a tribute.