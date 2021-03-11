The first-ever Hindi audio adaptation of Batman was released on Tuesday in the form of podcast Batman: EkChakravyuh withactor Amit Sadh giving his voice for the caped crusader

The first-ever Hindi audio adaptation of Batman was released on Tuesday (May 3) in the form of podcast Batman: Ek Chakravyuh. Actor Amit Sadh has given his voice to the character of the caped crusader.
Says Amit, “It has been absolutely thrilling to take on the mantle of a superhero such as Batman, and that too in audio. You can expect nothing short of an epic, cinematic audio thriller, the likes of which India has never heard before. Voicing Batman was an experience in itself and I am glad we get to show our audience a reimagined caped crusader.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested