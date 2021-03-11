The first-ever Hindi audio adaptation of Batman was released on Tuesday in the form of podcast Batman: EkChakravyuh withactor Amit Sadh giving his voice for the caped crusader

The first-ever Hindi audio adaptation of Batman was released on Tuesday (May 3) in the form of podcast Batman: Ek Chakravyuh. Actor Amit Sadh has given his voice to the character of the caped crusader.

Says Amit, “It has been absolutely thrilling to take on the mantle of a superhero such as Batman, and that too in audio. You can expect nothing short of an epic, cinematic audio thriller, the likes of which India has never heard before. Voicing Batman was an experience in itself and I am glad we get to show our audience a reimagined caped crusader.” — TMS