Rutuja Sawant to perform Ghoomar in Choti Sarrdaarni

Rutuja Sawant was previously seen playing the character of Mansi in Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali and now, she has joined Colors’ show Choti Sarrdaarni. Rutuja is seen as Devika in the show. She has been receiving a good response from the audience and to add to fan’s excitement, Rutuja will be seen performing the famous Ghoomar, a folk dance of Rajasthan. She says, “Choti Sarrdaarni was a new journey and the response and love from the fans made it a path of roses for me.”
