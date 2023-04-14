The game goes on

The Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books is officially moving. The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery presentation on April 12, where it was also declared that the combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service would be known simply as Max.

The show is based on the series of fantasy novellas by Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

The series is currently titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The official logline states, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... A young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg…”

Martin will serve as writer and executive producer, as will Ira Parker, who was a co-executive producer on season one of House of the Dragon. Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon vets Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will serve as executive producers. — IANS