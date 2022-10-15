The historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on Ahilyabai Holkar

The historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony Entertainment Television is based on the illustrious Ahilyabai Holkar.

The on-going track beautifully takes the audience through Ahliyabai and Khanderao’s lives as they take on the role of parents and raise their kids, Malerao and Mukta, while also taking care of the kingdom.

Actor Gaurav Amlani, who plays the role of Khanderao, expressed his thoughts and said, “Khanderao is very protective when it comes to his son Malerao, as he does not want his son to face the same neglect which he did while growing up.”