The historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on Ahilyabai Holkar

The historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony Entertainment Television is based on the illustrious Ahilyabai Holkar.
The on-going track beautifully takes the audience through Ahliyabai and Khanderao’s lives as they take on the role of parents and raise their kids, Malerao and Mukta, while also taking care of the kingdom.
Actor Gaurav Amlani, who plays the role of Khanderao, expressed his thoughts and said, “Khanderao is very protective when it comes to his son Malerao, as he does not want his son to face the same neglect which he did while growing up.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...