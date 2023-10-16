The House with Bigg secrets

Sheetal

ON Sunday night, Salman Khan returned to host India’s favourite reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. The inaugural episode saw the contestants being escorted inside the Bigg Boss house.

Living area

But before the contestants, the media persons were given a guided tour of the house. Here are the details of what’s new and different this season…

Section Dimaag

The 17th edition of Bigg Boss brings the mantra of Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum, in other words each contestant will be residing in the rooms titled, Dil, Dimaag and Dum, according to their personality traits or their strategy. The concept of Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum is infused into the décor of the house. Like every enchanted realm, this one too has its secrets.

Confession room

Art director Omung Kumar B and production designer Vanita Garud say, “Majestic is the word for this year’s House. This theme is special for us because it evokes thoughts of magic, escapism, and mystical creatures. This house is the reminiscent of a European ambience with masonry structures, vaulted ceilings, opulent arches, decorative flourishes on its columns, and precise symmetry.”

Section Dil

Without giving much away about the show, Omung discloses how the house itself would be a character for this season posing challenges of its own. Ask him what he likes and hates when the show begins and Omung quips, “I love how contestant accentuate the themes with their personality making it a hit. My personal favourite have been last season with circus theme and also the one with museum theme (BB 13). But after giving so much love and dedication in making our thought a reality, it pains me when contestants vent out their frustrations by damaging house property.”

The doorway from the garden area to the living room is adorned with a spectacular winged horse sculpture and a coral reef-like archway.

For the first time, the floor of the living area is suggestive of a scenic European street and the architecture has hints of different cultures across the continent.

The living area expands into three different sections with individual dining areas.

Dil section is furnished with a luxurious bathroom, meditation zone, plush sofas, and lavish headrests, this zone has recreated the aura of a Parisian suite. The star attraction is a therapy room that has walls covered with Egyptian hieroglyphs.

The Dimaag section is designed mostly in wood and appears to be a chamber for thinkers. The best feature is an archive room.

Glowing in an eerie red light, the third section, Dum has macabre furniture and decor. Everything from its floor to its ceiling is in shades of red and black giving away a Gothic feel. The best feature is a statue of a black angel surrounded by black roses.

Resembling a realm of magic, the confession room is mysterious and dimly lit. Designed in a black and golden palette, this feared room has a balcony and a staircase.

Hosting zone

This year’s tagline of Bigg Boss 17 reads, ‘Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same’, in other words, the Bigg Boss will have his favourites. Host Salman Khan also confirms, “This time, Bigg Boss will be playing the game with the contestants their way. This show is about entertainment, emotions, and drama. All these three elements will be elevated to an entirely new level with the introduction of three game-changing mantras, Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum.” On one enduring aspect of the show that will never change, Salman speaks, “One thing that will never change about Bigg Boss, is its unpredictability. This show depends on the personalities and reactions of contestants coming from diverse backgrounds. The other thing that won’t change is the love it receives from the audience. No matter how much planning goes into the show, the dynamics between the contestants, their conflicts, and their alliances always keep the viewers on their toes.”

The show premiered on Sunday. It will air Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm with a 24-hour live channel on JioCinema.

Contestants’ corner

There’s pressure as well as excitement to be on India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. My idea is to keep the viewers entertained and be real. I am going to stay away from in-house romantic affairs because I do not believe in mixing business with pleasure. Even though it’s a fun show, but it’s still work. So, my focus would be on the trophy. As far as the theme of Dil Dimaag Aur Dum goes, people believe that I play with my brain, but I would like to prove otherwise. I think if I set my heart in anything, I achieve it. So, I will fit in the Dil section. Munawar Faruqui, stand-up comedian

I am nervous. I can’t be pretentious, which I believe would be my strength. Although I am okay doing every household chore, toilet cleaning duties are the last thing I would want to do. Isha Malviya, actress

I am sure once I enter the house, all the nervousness will vanish. I have watched every season of Bigg Boss. I am in for making lots of memories and winning it would be the last thing in my mind. My honesty is both my strength and weakness. Ankita Lokhande, actress

After web show Scoop, the next step is television. To spread my story. So, what better platform than Bigg Boss? I am going with an open mind and haven’t binge-watched previous shows or prepared a strategy to crack it. I will take each day as it comes and respond to the situations I would be in accordingly. Jigna Vora, former journalist & author

I was really excited to get a call for Bigg Boss. Coming from a humble background, it’s a huge opportunity to represent myself and my followers and fans. We from middle class families have very limited dreams and one such dream is to see ourselves on television. My parents are looking forward to it more than me. Anurag Dobhal, motovlogger & influencer

I would like to see it as an advantage that my wife, Aishwarya Sharma, would be joining me inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. The viewers would get to see our fun banter as husband and wife which is not premeditated. Neil Bhatt, actor

