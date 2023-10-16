 The House with Bigg secrets : The Tribune India

The House with Bigg secrets

A guided tour to the Bigg Boss house in Mumbai and we realize how the intriguing sets and well thought-out theme helps to bring out the best and the worst in each contestant. Here’s to the interplay of Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum

The House with Bigg secrets

Garden area



Sheetal

ON Sunday night, Salman Khan returned to host India’s favourite reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. The inaugural episode saw the contestants being escorted inside the Bigg Boss house.

Living area

But before the contestants, the media persons were given a guided tour of the house. Here are the details of what’s new and different this season…

Section Dimaag

Suit yourself

The 17th edition of Bigg Boss brings the mantra of Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum, in other words each contestant will be residing in the rooms titled, Dil, Dimaag and Dum, according to their personality traits or their strategy. The concept of Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum is infused into the décor of the house. Like every enchanted realm, this one too has its secrets.

Confession room

Creative brilliance

Art director Omung Kumar B and production designer Vanita Garud say, “Majestic is the word for this year’s House. This theme is special for us because it evokes thoughts of magic, escapism, and mystical creatures. This house is the reminiscent of a European ambience with masonry structures, vaulted ceilings, opulent arches, decorative flourishes on its columns, and precise symmetry.”

Section Dil

Brace yourself

Without giving much away about the show, Omung discloses how the house itself would be a character for this season posing challenges of its own. Ask him what he likes and hates when the show begins and Omung quips, “I love how contestant accentuate the themes with their personality making it a hit. My personal favourite have been last season with circus theme and also the one with museum theme (BB 13). But after giving so much love and dedication in making our thought a reality, it pains me when contestants vent out their frustrations by damaging house property.”

Salman Khan

Choose your corner

  • The doorway from the garden area to the living room is adorned with a spectacular winged horse sculpture and a coral reef-like archway.
  • For the first time, the floor of the living area is suggestive of a scenic European street and the architecture has hints of different cultures across the continent.
  • The living area expands into three different sections with individual dining areas.
  • Dil section is furnished with a luxurious bathroom, meditation zone, plush sofas, and lavish headrests, this zone has recreated the aura of a Parisian suite. The star attraction is a therapy room that has walls covered with Egyptian hieroglyphs.
  • The Dimaag section is designed mostly in wood and appears to be a chamber for thinkers. The best feature is an archive room.
  • Glowing in an eerie red light, the third section, Dum has macabre furniture and decor. Everything from its floor to its ceiling is in shades of red and black giving away a Gothic feel. The best feature is a statue of a black angel surrounded by black roses.
  • Resembling a realm of magic, the confession room is mysterious and dimly lit. Designed in a black and golden palette, this feared room has a balcony and a staircase.

Hosting zone

This year’s tagline of Bigg Boss 17 reads, ‘Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same’, in other words, the Bigg Boss will have his favourites. Host Salman Khan also confirms, “This time, Bigg Boss will be playing the game with the contestants their way. This show is about entertainment, emotions, and drama. All these three elements will be elevated to an entirely new level with the introduction of three game-changing mantras, Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum.” On one enduring aspect of the show that will never change, Salman speaks, “One thing that will never change about Bigg Boss, is its unpredictability. This show depends on the personalities and reactions of contestants coming from diverse backgrounds. The other thing that won’t change is the love it receives from the audience. No matter how much planning goes into the show, the dynamics between the contestants, their conflicts, and their alliances always keep the viewers on their toes.”

The show premiered on Sunday. It will air Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm with a 24-hour live channel on JioCinema.

Contestants’ corner

There’s pressure as well as excitement to be on India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. My idea is to keep the viewers entertained and be real. I am going to stay away from in-house romantic affairs because I do not believe in mixing business with pleasure. Even though it’s a fun show, but it’s still work. So, my focus would be on the trophy. As far as the theme of Dil Dimaag Aur Dum goes, people believe that I play with my brain, but I would like to prove otherwise. I think if I set my heart in anything, I achieve it. So, I will fit in the Dil section. Munawar Faruqui, stand-up comedian

I am nervous. I can’t be pretentious, which I believe would be my strength. Although I am okay doing every household chore, toilet cleaning duties are the last thing I would want to do. Isha Malviya, actress

I am sure once I enter the house, all the nervousness will vanish. I have watched every season of Bigg Boss. I am in for making lots of memories and winning it would be the last thing in my mind. My honesty is both my strength and weakness. Ankita Lokhande, actress

After web show Scoop, the next step is television. To spread my story. So, what better platform than Bigg Boss? I am going with an open mind and haven’t binge-watched previous shows or prepared a strategy to crack it. I will take each day as it comes and respond to the situations I would be in accordingly. Jigna Vora, former journalist & author

I was really excited to get a call for Bigg Boss. Coming from a humble background, it’s a huge opportunity to represent myself and my followers and fans. We from middle class families have very limited dreams and one such dream is to see ourselves on television. My parents are looking forward to it more than me. Anurag Dobhal, motovlogger & influencer

I would like to see it as an advantage that my wife, Aishwarya Sharma, would be joining me inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. The viewers would get to see our fun banter as husband and wife which is not premeditated. Neil Bhatt, actor

#Mumbai #Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

9
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

10
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Don't Miss

View All
Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Top News

Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...

Muslim boy stabbed multiple times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Taxi stand operators owe civic body ~5.44 crore

Taxi stand operators owe civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Edu Ministry revives 500 ‘lapsed’ teaching posts

Expect rain in city for two days

Open house: What factors should the UT Administration consider while reviewing electric vehicle policy?

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra unveils entrepreneur’s bust in Dera Bassi

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

SCD College 1st in bhangra competition

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple