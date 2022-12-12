Prime Video releases new teaser of Hunters Season 2

Amazon Studios has released a new teaser for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering exclusively on Prime Video on January 13.
Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin.
In celebration of the farewell season, Hunters will also be releasing an official six-episode companion podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance. Debuting its first three episodes on December 13, the new podcast profiles extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust. The remaining three episodes will be available on January 3.
