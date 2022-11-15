Mitu produces two stories for Crime Alert

Mitu is known for her choice of content. Recently, she produced two episodes of Dangal’s popular non-fiction Crime Alert.

The actress, who runs her YouTube channel Positive Thinkerz, believes in catering to the demand and focuses on quality. She talks about her association with the crime show.

“This show also marks my comeback to Dangal after nearly a year and it’s a great feeling. I was very excited,” she continues, “Crime Alert is a wonderful show. Associating such a concept is always a pleasure.”

Crime-based shows always find an audience. “That is because everyone is intrigued to find out how crime happens and what motivates people to take such drastic steps, and how such things are solved,” she says.

About the difficulties one faces while producing crime-based shows, Mitu explains, “While doing crime shows, the stories sometimes are so gory that it shakes you up. Then convincing some actors to do it is another task. Finally, to fit the kind of crime on the budget and do it properly is the toughest challenge always. You can never go wrong for something that is usually watched by a variety of audience and does not fall under restricted viewing.”