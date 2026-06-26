DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / The Jatti has spoken: Simiran Kaur Dhadli drops 'Haal Mittra'

The Jatti has spoken: Simiran Kaur Dhadli drops 'Haal Mittra'

A fearless voice from Punjab returns, unapologetic as ever.

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:25 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Simiran Kaur Dhadli released 'Haal Mittra' on June 26, a breakup anthem addressed squarely to an ex who didn't know what he had- until he didn't. Sharp, culturally rooted, and told exactly the way a Jatti would tell it: no tears, no apology, no looking back.

Advertisement

The song skips past the heartbreak entirely and goes straight to what came after- the confidence, the clarity, that quiet satisfaction of knowing you made the right call. Simiran said it best herself: "Sometimes the people who hurt you end up teaching you your biggest lessons." ‘Haal Mittra’ is what those lessons sound like when they've fully settled in

Advertisement

It's a strong addition to a catalogue that already includes 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Barood Wargi', and her Badshah collab 'Kokaina' and for an artist who's been selling out venues across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, this one feel like it was made for those crowds too.

Advertisement

'Haal Mittra' is out now via Sony Music Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts