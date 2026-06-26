The Jatti has spoken: Simiran Kaur Dhadli drops 'Haal Mittra'

Simiran Kaur Dhadli released 'Haal Mittra' on June 26, a breakup anthem addressed squarely to an ex who didn't know what he had- until he didn't. Sharp, culturally rooted, and told exactly the way a Jatti would tell it: no tears, no apology, no looking back.

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The song skips past the heartbreak entirely and goes straight to what came after- the confidence, the clarity, that quiet satisfaction of knowing you made the right call. Simiran said it best herself: "Sometimes the people who hurt you end up teaching you your biggest lessons." ‘Haal Mittra’ is what those lessons sound like when they've fully settled in

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It's a strong addition to a catalogue that already includes 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Barood Wargi', and her Badshah collab 'Kokaina' and for an artist who's been selling out venues across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, this one feel like it was made for those crowds too.

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'Haal Mittra' is out now via Sony Music Entertainment.