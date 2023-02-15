Jazzy B celebrates 30 years in the music industry

There was a time when no party started without a Jazzy B aka Jazzy Bains song and no DJ dared to wrap up his gig without blasting some Jazzy hits. His cult songs, especially Dil Lutiya, are hot favorites even now.

Known as the King of Bhangra Music, Jazzy B recently celebrated the glorious 30 years of his musical career with near and dear ones. Celebrated artistes from the music and film industry, including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Mika Singh, Gippy Grewal, Munish Sahni (Omjee Group) congratulated Jazzy.

On the occasion, Jazzy B said, “I am overwhelmed with the love from my fans. My heart is full to see so many of you love my music to date. I dedicate 30 years of my musical career to all my fans across the globe.”