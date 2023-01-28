 As unstoppable Pathaan takes on the boycott brigade head-on, the industry heaves a sigh of relief : The Tribune India

As unstoppable Pathaan takes on the boycott brigade head-on, the industry heaves a sigh of relief

As unstoppable Pathaan takes on the boycott brigade head-on, the industry heaves a sigh of relief


Sheetal

Bollywood was waiting with bated breath to witness the moment of its resurrection and the Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan delivered it. It not only made Bollywood’s biggest ever opening day collection of Rs 57 crore but also surpassed biggest Hollywood film of the season, Avatar 2’s worldwide collection by minting over Rs 100 crore.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 had created magic at box office and now Pathaan has finally broken the jinx that Bollywood has been suffering since long.

We ask experts if it’s a win of the film, actor or the filmmaker or a ray of sunshine for overall film business.

Creating history

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday evening, “All #BO records demolished… #Pathaan creates history on Day 2 as well… first #Hindi film to near Rs 70 cr on a ‘single day’… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr (#RepublicDay]. Total: Rs 123 cr. 219.60 cr world wide Gross in 2 days… #Pathaan #India + #Overseas Gross BOC…Day 1: 106 cr. Day 2: 113.60 cr worldwide ‘gross’ Total: 219.60 cr #Hindi version. #India biz. Unimaginable. Unprecedented. Unstoppable...” It has raised hopes. After all, it has surpassed the opening day records of Dangal as well as Hindi dubbed versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahata shares, “Only time will tell how the upcoming films will do but one thing is sure—people have embraced Bollywood with open arms. Everybody was hoping for this film to work. Besides SRK’s long absence from the screen or Pathaan’s script, great action, catchy songs and phenomenal direction, it was the negative campaign by various outfits that worked for the film. I would call it ‘vengeance watching’ as the answer to all the negative campaigns. Films were failing left, right and centre and it’s a great sign that people are willing to watch their favourite hero.”

Komal Nahata also predicts that the way the film is shattering the box office records it might surpass dubbed South Indian films, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2’s all-time collection, besides beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

The josh is high

Shah Rukh Khan is back and how! First, Pathaan made news by breaking advance booking records and then the record breaking first-day collection (Rs 57 crores India; 100 crore plus worldwide) and now it gets screened at the world’s highest altitude theatres in Leh. The inflatable theatre is set up at a height of 11,562 ft, making it the world’s top most spot to enjoy teh film. Also, Pathaan breaks Kashmir’s 32-year-old record as houseful boards return outside theatres which no other film could do.

Celebs hails Pathaan

  • Rashmika Mandanna along with her Animal co-actor Ranbir Kapoor watched Pathaan on Friday and wrote on Instagram stories, “Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan.. (Shah Rukh Khan) sir (Deepika Padukone) ma’am (John Abraham) sir .. an absolute treat.. Thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir and YRF.”
  • Raveena Tandon reviewed Pathaan on Twitter. She said that she was ‘blown away’ by Pathaan. She tweeted, “#pathan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again!” Reacting to Salman’s cameo, the actress wrote, “Hamaare Karan Arjun aa gaye hahhahahah! @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk.”
  • Kamal Haasan wrote, “Hearing great reports about Pathaan. Saket congratulates Pathaan. Way to go brother @iamsrk”
  • Congratulating the Team Pathaan, Mika Singh wrote, “Many many congratulations to the whole team on for the success of #pathaan .. but a little Angry with @iamsrk bhai.. yar ek bhi ticket ni mil rahi all are sold out.. but I’m dying to watch this movie.”
  • Anil Kapoor called Pathaan an emotion. He wrote, “#Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion!! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone Looking forward to seeing #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!”

Meme traction

Meme makers have been having a field day since the release of Pathaan. A post by stand-up comedian Sumaira Shaikh reads, “Mein Pathaan ki success personally lekar party karne waali hoon.” Calling out the boycott trendsetters, one wrote, “Saffron bikini got the loudest and the longest cheer.”

Many also attacked the current political regime, “BBC, Hindenburg, Pathaan; what a terrible week for the BJP and it’s only Wednesday.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

3
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

4
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

5
Trending

'Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut claims Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'glorifies' Pakistan

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

7
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

8
J & K

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

9
Entertainment

'Who all buying tickets to make 'Pathaan' a success': Kangana Ranaut would rename 'Pathaan' to 'Indian Pathaan'

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh farmer conferred Padma Shri for his contribution to organic farming

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Republic Day: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta unfurls national flag at Panchkula

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string