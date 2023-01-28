As unstoppable Pathaan takes on the boycott brigade head-on, the industry heaves a sigh of relief

Sheetal

Bollywood was waiting with bated breath to witness the moment of its resurrection and the Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan delivered it. It not only made Bollywood’s biggest ever opening day collection of Rs 57 crore but also surpassed biggest Hollywood film of the season, Avatar 2’s worldwide collection by minting over Rs 100 crore.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 had created magic at box office and now Pathaan has finally broken the jinx that Bollywood has been suffering since long.

We ask experts if it’s a win of the film, actor or the filmmaker or a ray of sunshine for overall film business.

Creating history

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday evening, “All #BO records demolished… #Pathaan creates history on Day 2 as well… first #Hindi film to near Rs 70 cr on a ‘single day’… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr (#RepublicDay]. Total: Rs 123 cr. 219.60 cr world wide Gross in 2 days… #Pathaan #India + #Overseas Gross BOC…Day 1: 106 cr. Day 2: 113.60 cr worldwide ‘gross’ Total: 219.60 cr #Hindi version. #India biz. Unimaginable. Unprecedented. Unstoppable...” It has raised hopes. After all, it has surpassed the opening day records of Dangal as well as Hindi dubbed versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahata shares, “Only time will tell how the upcoming films will do but one thing is sure—people have embraced Bollywood with open arms. Everybody was hoping for this film to work. Besides SRK’s long absence from the screen or Pathaan’s script, great action, catchy songs and phenomenal direction, it was the negative campaign by various outfits that worked for the film. I would call it ‘vengeance watching’ as the answer to all the negative campaigns. Films were failing left, right and centre and it’s a great sign that people are willing to watch their favourite hero.”

Komal Nahata also predicts that the way the film is shattering the box office records it might surpass dubbed South Indian films, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2’s all-time collection, besides beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

The josh is high

Shah Rukh Khan is back and how! First, Pathaan made news by breaking advance booking records and then the record breaking first-day collection (Rs 57 crores India; 100 crore plus worldwide) and now it gets screened at the world’s highest altitude theatres in Leh. The inflatable theatre is set up at a height of 11,562 ft, making it the world’s top most spot to enjoy teh film. Also, Pathaan breaks Kashmir’s 32-year-old record as houseful boards return outside theatres which no other film could do.

Celebs hails Pathaan

Rashmika Mandanna along with her Animal co-actor Ranbir Kapoor watched Pathaan on Friday and wrote on Instagram stories, “Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan.. (Shah Rukh Khan) sir (Deepika Padukone) ma’am (John Abraham) sir .. an absolute treat.. Thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir and YRF.”

Raveena Tandon reviewed Pathaan on Twitter. She said that she was ‘blown away’ by Pathaan. She tweeted, “#pathan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again!” Reacting to Salman’s cameo, the actress wrote, “Hamaare Karan Arjun aa gaye hahhahahah! @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk.”

Kamal Haasan wrote, “Hearing great reports about Pathaan. Saket congratulates Pathaan. Way to go brother @iamsrk”

Congratulating the Team Pathaan, Mika Singh wrote, “Many many congratulations to the whole team on for the success of #pathaan .. but a little Angry with @iamsrk bhai.. yar ek bhi ticket ni mil rahi all are sold out.. but I’m dying to watch this movie.”

Anil Kapoor called Pathaan an emotion. He wrote, “#Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion!! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone Looking forward to seeing #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!”

Meme traction

Meme makers have been having a field day since the release of Pathaan. A post by stand-up comedian Sumaira Shaikh reads, “Mein Pathaan ki success personally lekar party karne waali hoon.” Calling out the boycott trendsetters, one wrote, “Saffron bikini got the loudest and the longest cheer.”

Many also attacked the current political regime, “BBC, Hindenburg, Pathaan; what a terrible week for the BJP and it’s only Wednesday.”