The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air

Comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off air temporarily. For the last couple of years, Kapil Sharma has been taking breaks in order to spend some time with his family. The makers also get a chance to introduce some changes to the show and the cast during these breaks.
The Kapil Sharma Show was launched in 2016 on Sony TV. Post Kapil Sharma’s fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, the show had gone off air in 2017, only to return the following year. Actors like Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, among others have been part of the show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...