The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air

Comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off air temporarily. For the last couple of years, Kapil Sharma has been taking breaks in order to spend some time with his family. The makers also get a chance to introduce some changes to the show and the cast during these breaks.

The Kapil Sharma Show was launched in 2016 on Sony TV. Post Kapil Sharma’s fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, the show had gone off air in 2017, only to return the following year. Actors like Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, among others have been part of the show.