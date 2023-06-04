The Katha continues: Team Gadar 2 enjoyed divine blessings as they wrapped up shoot in the tricity

Tribune News Service

Director Anil Sharma who commenced the shooting of upcoming film Gadar 2 with the blessings from Darbar Sahib shot some patchwork scenes in Panchkula few days ago. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma amongst others. The entire cast was in the tricity to shoot some final sequences of the film. The schedule lasted two days.

Director Anil Sharma shares, “We had shot in Gurdwara Koohni Sahib in Panchkula, few scenes in Dara Studio and some inside the house scenes at a private property. This city has always been welcoming and offers a great working vibe. Be it Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, or now Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, shooting here is an unforgettable experience. Whenever you arrive here even for as less as two-four days, it’s mandatory to go back with four kilos of extra body weight thanks to the great food options here.”

The director calls the sequel of 2001 film a much-needed one, “It’s not just me. Fans made it a phenomenon and I am just trying to take the story and legacy forward. And this time, I feel the Almighty is with us. Because by chance we got to visit Darbar Sahib when we commenced the shoot in Palampur and now with our last patchwork shoot in Panchkula, we got to visit the Gurdwara again.”