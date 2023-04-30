The knives are out

The Chef vs. Fridge S3 finalists—Vardan, Rahul, and Kunal, have gone through a rollercoaster ride over the weeks and presented some world-class dishes to the judges. This Sunday they will face their last test on the final episode of this season.

Talking about their journey on the show and their future aspirations, Vardan says, “I don’t call myself a pastry chef anymore; I am a chef.” Chef Rahul said, “I am excited and fully prepared for the finale.” Chef Kunal said, “It has been a pleasure to compete against my opponents in the show!”