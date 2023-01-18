The Last Of Us, adapted from a video game, is available to stream

HBO has finally brought the highly acclaimed video game to life which took them more than a decade to bring to reality. The video game, The Last Of Us, was first out in 2013.

The epic post-apocalyptic drama series, which is now out on Disney+Hotstar in India, serves a range of cinematic elements. This is a zombie apocalypse series. Moreover, The Last Of Us has forever been a widely recognised video game and fans are definitely excited about the video game adaptation.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO, the premise of The Last of Us is basically set in 20 years after the modern civilization is destroyed.