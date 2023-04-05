Soon, World premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Indiana Jones will return to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Lucas film’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero-archaeologist and directed by James Mangold, it will be showcased on May 18. The highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise - a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure—will screen out of competition. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will open in theatres on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mangold said, “In 1995, I was honoured to be at Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Ethann Isidore, among others. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.