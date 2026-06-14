The long game pays off: After years of steady work, quiet perseverance, Anjum Batra is finally earning recognition many believe was long overdue

In an industry obsessed with overnight success, Anjum Batra is a reminder that some careers are built quietly — layer by layer, role by role — until one day audiences begin to notice what was always there.

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With his recent turn as the affable yet layered Mintu in Maamla Legal Hai, Batra has found himself at the centre of a growing fanbase. Ask him about the attention, however, and he quickly steers the conversation away from applause and towards craft.

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“When it comes to building a character, a lot of responsibility lies with the actor,” he says. “Writers give you a framework, but you have to fill in the gaps, create a backstory, understand their motivations and flaws. That’s what makes it feel real.”

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His approach to Mintu evolved over time. While the first season came together instinctively, amid overlapping shoots for Amar Singh Chamkila, the second season gave him the space to dig deeper.

“This time, I could build on what already existed and add more layers. That’s where the real fun was.”

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If Maamla Legal Hai highlighted one thing, it was Batra’s ease with comedy. Yet he is quick to challenge the notion that comedy comes naturally. “Comedy is extremely technical. It’s about timing, rhythm and precision. There are moments when you stop enjoying it because you’re doing so many retakes, but when it reaches the audience and connects, that’s the magic.”

Season two, he says, moved beyond punchlines towards character-driven humour.

“You have to retain the essence of what people loved, but still bring something new. That balance can be tricky.”

Working alongside actors such as Ravi Kishan never became a source of pressure.

“There was no insecurity on set. Everyone was secure, and that makes a huge difference.”

For Batra, 2024 marked a visible shift. With releases including Chamkila, Wild Wild Punjab and Maamla Legal Hai arriving in quick succession, the industry finally appeared to be catching up with his steadily growing body of work.

Even so, he resists describing it as a carefully planned breakthrough.

“I don’t chase things aggressively. I believe in timing, that what’s meant for you finds its way. But when opportunities come, I’m very clear about my choices.”

That clarity, he says, includes the ability to say no — something he credits with shaping his career.

“An actor’s journey is defined as much by what you don’t do as what you do.”

Long before the recognition came years of uncertainty. After moving to Mumbai following Dev.D, Batra recalls a period filled with auditions and frequent rejection.

“I was often told, ‘You don’t fit the bill.’ At first, I didn’t understand it. Later, I realised it simply meant I didn’t match the physicality of the role.”

Rather than retreat, he continued working, appearing in Crime Patrol for nearly a decade and clocking close to 80 episodes.

“In hindsight, that became my training ground. I got to explore so many characters, dialects and psychological spaces.”

Whether it is the emotional world of Jersey or the high-stakes narrative of 83, Batra has developed a reputation for making even smaller roles memorable. “I think it comes down to balance,” he says. “In 83, my character brought moments of lightness. In Jersey, it was about warmth and relatability. When the writing is strong, everything falls into place.”

That instinct to serve the story rather than overshadow it has become a defining feature of his work.

Despite growing recognition, Batra’s idea of success remains deeply personal.

“For some, success is a Rs 200 crore film. For others, even a small role is a big achievement. For me, being part of meaningful projects and receiving love from the audience — that’s enough.”

There is contentment in that outlook, but not complacency.

“If there’s no desire, progress slows down. There has to be balance — gratitude, but also hunger.”

That hunger is already finding new direction. His upcoming Punjabi film, Ishq Nama, brings him together with actors Jai Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill and Saurabh Sachdeva, marking another step into diverse storytelling spaces.

Ask him what drives him now, and the answer is refreshingly free of ambition clichés.