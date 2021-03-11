Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin-starrer Honeymoon gets its release date

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin-starrer Honeymoon has announced its theatrical release date. The film will hit cinemas this Diwali on October 25. The movie is written by Naresh Kathooria. The film went on the floors in January 2022 with its Punjab schedule sparking a lot of chatter on the internet. Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple—Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newlyweds, as they have never been out of their village.