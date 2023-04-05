Rose Sardana returns to television after three years with Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience hooked with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious five-year run.

The show recently took a 20-year leap, where the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors like Shakti Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. That’s not it, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness popular actress Rose Sardana as Maahi Khurana, Palki’s sister.

While Maahi is an exciting character to play, Rose is kicked about her returning to television after three years.

Rose said, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honour in itself. I’m thrilled to be back on television after three years, especially with such a big show. My reason to say yes for this show is obviously Ekta Kapoor ma’am, because just like every actor, I also wanted to work with her. My character Maahi is a fashionista. She is a stubborn, materialistic girl who is her mother’s favourite child. And unlike her sister Palki, she is into her looks and wants to become a model. It is a challenging role.”