The much-awaited trailer of the movie Bhediya was finally released on Wednesday. The movie starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee is a horror film with a dash of humour. The film is about an ordinary man (played by Varun Dhawan), who is bitten by a werewolf. As he understands that he is getting all the symptoms and feels changes in his body after witnessing a full moon, Varun asks help from his friends to make him human once again.
The trailer of Bhediya is a mixture of horror, suspense and comedy. Kriti Sanon plays the doctor in the movie, who tries to help Varun with his transformation. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy will release on November 25, 2022. — TMS
