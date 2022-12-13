The night tells an unusual story

ANI

The short film Highway Night, which stars actor-director Prakash Jha has been shortlisted and is under consideration for selection by the Academy Awards. The film, directed by Shubham Singh, sees Prakash Jha essaying the role of a truck driver named Seetaram, who on a particular night picks up a sex worker called Manju from the highway one fine night.

During the journey, they strike a conversation. An unusual bond develops between them by the time it is morning, Seetaram feels a paternal affection for Manju.

Talking about the film, director Shubham said, “As a travel junkie and the explorer of Indian diversity, I always used to travel across different regions and during one of my trip, when I was sitting across a roadside eating joint (Indian Dhaba), I saw that a teen girl was desperately seeking for a customer, just to meet her hunger. Suddenly, a mysterious old man called her and offered her food.”

He further recollected, “I was gazing at the entire incident suspiciously. But all my preconceived notions went wrong, when the old man gently paid for the food, without seeking anything in return. The girl thanked the man for the sweet gesture and left the premises, without looking for any customer. And from here onwards, I started my journey of Highway Night.”

The film is inspired by the true history of the Bachhada tribe in Madhya Pradesh and showcases how women are mistreated.