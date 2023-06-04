The OTT route: Jio Studios to adapt a bestselling Hindi novel, UP 65, into a web series

Jio Studios is all set to bring the bestselling Hindi novel UP65 by Nikhil Sachan as a web series, which will start streaming on Jio Cinema on June 8.

Set in the city of Banaras, the UP65 series takes viewers on a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life. It presents a delightful concoction of everlasting friendships, sweet romances and breakups, and the everyday lives of these intriguing “geniuses” from hinterland India.

Nikhil Sachan says, “I am thrilled that UP65 will reach a much wider audience with the screen adaptation. I am hoping that the show will receive the same love as the book has. I am sure the show will take all of us back to our college days and make us relive the best days of our lives.”

Presented by Jio Studios it is directed by Gaganjeet Singh.