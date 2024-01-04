The plot thickens

In the upcoming storyline of Colors’ Doree, Doree’s father Ganga Prasad battles for life, his existence hanging by a thread in the hospital with serious brain injuries. Simultaneously, Doree, facing a dire financial crunch enters the Nag Nathaiya competition to secure enough money to make ends meet. Little does she know that lurking in the shadows is her biological father Anand, plotting a diabolical scheme. Amid the Kaaliya Mardan tale, Doree, playing the role of Lord Krishna, ventures to retrieve a ball from a lifelike Naag cutout. However, the narrative takes a sinister turn when Anand cunningly introduces poisonous snakes onto the stage, aiming to kill Doree and passing it off as a fatal tragedy. The once-serene competition plunges into chaos, gripping the audience’s attention as Doree confronts an unforeseen and life-threatening challenge. Will Doree emerge triumphant, securing the competition’s prize money for her father’s critical operation? Or, will she fall victim?

