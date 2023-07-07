 The popularity of K-dramas on OTT platforms has seen a recent spike. Here's a look at some of the top one that have made a mark : The Tribune India

Twenty five twenty one



Gorgeous actors, fantastic locales, sappy romances, insane plot twists and most stories that conclude in one season...reasons why romantic K-dramas are trending are plentiful. Love to Hate You, Right from Twenty Five Twenty One, Crash Landing on You, Adventure of the Ring to Business Proposal, almost every OTT platform has Korean romances in their kitty. If binge-watching a romance is on your list, here are some shows that have won over the viewers.

Love To Hate You
Netflix (2023)
IMDb rating 7.9

Directed by Kim Jung-kwon, Love to Hate You treads the familiar trope of a thin line between love and hate. A woman who hates losing to men and a man suspicious of women make a fine pair. Light-hearted comedy peppered with some action and, of course, romance, this 10-episode series is quite popular.

Doom At Your Service
Amazon Prime (2021)
IMDb rating 8.0

Doom at your service

Starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk, and directed by Kwon Young-il, this one charts the journey of a happy-go-lucky young editor whose world collapses in a single day. Not just that she gets to know that she suffers from a terminal illness, she also suffers a setback in the professional life. Pushed to a corner, she wishes doom for the world if she must die. Her wish is answered, and how!

Business Proposal
Netflix (2022)
IMDb rating 8.1

In disguise of her friend, Ha-ri shows up for a blind date to reject the man. But plans go awry when he turns out to be her CEO, and makes a proposal. This Park Seon-ho-directed romantic comedy was a hit due to its attractive cast, including Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong as the lead pair.

True Beauty
Netflix/Amazon Prime (2020–21)
IMDb rating 8.0

Based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by Yaongyi, True Beauty follows the life and travails of teen Lim Ju-kyung (Moon Ga-young) who on account of being derided for her below average looks uses make-up to enhance her life and social standing. In come friends, love and her aim to be cosmetologist, making this Kim Sang-hyeop directorial a fun, slapstick comedy. Starring Moon Ga-young, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-na, it marked acting debut of K-pop group Astro’s member Cha Eun-woo. This one made for a typical high school rom-com.

Heartbeat
Amazon Prime (2023)
IMDb Rating 8.7

Lee Hyun-seok and Lee Min-soo directed this story of a half-human and half-vampire, who falls in love with a cold-hearted woman. Ok Taec-yeon and Won Ji-an star in this story of a vampire wanting to be human to feel love. This situational comedy thrives on Ok Taec-yeon’s vampire act. — TNS

  • Crash Course in Romance (2023)
  • A Bonus Book (2019)
  • Nevertheless (2021)
  • Twenty Five – Twenty One (2022)
  • Crash Landing on You (2019)

I never indulged in K-dramas before watching Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Each episode was enjoyable. It is not too long and ends well. — Sanchita Banerjee, actress

Business Proposal is my favourite show.

K-dramas have a unique way of portraying romance. The emotional connect is awesome. — Akangsha Rawat, actress

I’ve only been watching K-dramas for a few months. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim is amazing! It is quite hilarious. — Chitra Vakil Sharma, producer

