The Power of the Dog dominates London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Director Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog won four major awards at the 42nd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. On Sunday, The Power of the Dog won film of the year, Campion director of the year, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively. This is Campion’s second film to take the Circle’s top honour, 28 years after The Piano won in 1994.

Olivia Colman’s performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which was snubbed at the BAFTA nominations, earned her the actress of the year award. This is Colman’s third award from the Circle, having previously won for Tyrannosaur and The Favourite. — IANS