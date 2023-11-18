The Railway Men

Netflix

The series is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed several people and affected many. The thriller series is directed by Shiv Rawail and highlights the untold heroes, the railway workers who saved several lives in the tragedy. The four-part series stars R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu.

Leo

Netflix

The Tamil action thriller is an adaptation of David Cronenberg’s ‘A History of Violence’. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Trisha. The plot revolves around animal rescuer Partiban, who comes face-to-face with a tobacco and drug mafia family who claim him as their own.

Believer 2

Netflix

The South Korean thriller sequel stars Cho Jin-woong, Han Hyo-joo, Cha Seung-won, Kim Dong-young, Oh Seung-hoon and Lee Joo-young in the lead roles. Directed by Baek Jong-yul, the film follows a detective, Jo Won-ho (Cho Jin-woong), who is in search of a man who runs the biggest drug cartel in Asia.

Chithha

Disney+Hotstar

The Tamil thriller stars Siddharth, who is also the producer, and Nimisha Sajayan and Sahasra Shree in the lead roles. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the movie tells the story of a man who builds a strong bond with his eight-year-old niece and raises her. A sudden occurrence of misfortune shakes his life when she goes missing.