The Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination bank notes has received a mixed response. Celebs share their opinion…

In support Madalsa Sharma

Cashless culture is quite prevalent, so there’s no need for any chaos. In fact, the Rs 2000 note has not been visible to the general public in recent times. I support the government’s decision, as it is good for the country’s economy.

Smart move Hansa Singh

There is no doubt that it was easy to carry Rs 2000 notes, but I believe that the cashless culture is much easier to follow. I think that these moves bring out unaccounted money, which is important. Smart move by the government!

Future course Charrul Malik

It’s a good step. We don’t use cash anyway, and with the cashless culture becoming mainstream, I don’t think it would make much of a difference. I believe that it’s a good step and won’t affect people much; however, it would definitely affect those with black money. I appreciate this step by the government.

Digital is better Sheeba Akashdeep

The first time there was a lot of chaos, as it happened overnight. This time, people are aware, and they have ample time to deposit money in their banks. It’s still legal tender, so you are mandated to accept the note until September. Personally, ever since everything went digital, I have been using digital transactions over cash.

No need for chaos Namita Lal

Rs 2000 note isn’t carried by many, and I think there will be less chaos this time. I am totally in support of the new digital and cashless economy.

Model to emulate Madirakshi Mundle

Digital payments are widely accepted. The Rs 2000 notes were easy to store but difficult to use, as it was a task to get them exchanged for smaller denomination notes. I have shifted fully to cashless transactions. You can make exact payments, so no more headaches for balance amounts. Japan has recently held up UPI as a model to emulate. We have come a long way on the cashless route, and I believe it’s for the better.

Sudden step Megha Chakraborty

It’s a very sudden step by the government, but I support it. People today live in a cashless society. Although this step might be difficult for those who are still making payments in cash.