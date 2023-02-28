The Rig renewed for another season

Prime Video will return to Scotland for the second installment of supernatural series, The Rig. The hit show is the second UK Original drama to be renewed in recent months, following the success of The Devil’s Hour.

Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video, said, “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew. We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”