The salesman is here...

MX Player is all set to enthrall its viewers with mini-series Salesman of the Year. A MX Studios original, the series revolves around the life of Karthik, played by Hussain Dalal. It will start streaming on the platform from today.

Directed by Ankita Sharma, the series is written by Rajesh Narasimhan and Ashiish V Patil. It also features internet sensation Ahsaas Channa in a key role. Ahsaas says, “This is one of the most challenging characters I’ve ever played. To portray a cold, aggressive corporate woman, who comes with a gripping backstory was amazing. The script and the team made the entire journey and experience much more exciting.”