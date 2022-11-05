The Sandman renewed for Season 2

Netflix has given a green signal for second season of Neil Gaiman’s hit drama, The Sandman.
The film stars Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Netflix is calling the forthcoming installment ‘a continuation of The Sandman world’ while the details like the number of episodes and story development are still under wraps.
Gaiman has previously shared, “Millions upon millions of people have watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on.”
Alongside Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the first season also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, and Mason Alexander. The Sandman is produced by Warner Bros. Television.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...