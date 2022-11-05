The Sandman renewed for Season 2

Netflix has given a green signal for second season of Neil Gaiman’s hit drama, The Sandman.

The film stars Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Netflix is calling the forthcoming installment ‘a continuation of The Sandman world’ while the details like the number of episodes and story development are still under wraps.

Gaiman has previously shared, “Millions upon millions of people have watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on.”

Alongside Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the first season also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, and Mason Alexander. The Sandman is produced by Warner Bros. Television.