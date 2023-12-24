 The screen gets festive : The Tribune India

The screen gets festive

As Christmas spirit takes over, here is a list of films and shows that add to the flavour of the season

Christmas as Usual



Sheetal

As the winter chill embraces our homes and the scent of joy fills the air, it’s time to cosy up with a cup of hot chocolate and dive right into the festive season. And what better way to celebrate than embarking on a marathon of festive shows that promise laughter, love and a sprinkle of the holiday cheer? From thrillers to comedies, we have curated a list of latest OTT content that will capture the essence of Christmas for you.

Christmas as Usual
Netflix

This Norwegian film is about a cultural clash wrapped in festive cheer. Stand-up comedian Kanan Gill plays the lead role of an Indian guy in this one. Thea, portrayed by Ida Ursin-Holm, and Jashan, played by Kanan Gill, together navigate the mayhem that ensues when Indian roots meet Norwegian traditions during Christmas. This romantic comedy, straight from the Nordic region, this one promises lots of laughter and love.

Elf Me
Amazon Prime Video

In this laugh-out-loud comedy, you will meet actor Pasquale Petrolo as Trip, an unconventional elf, on a hilarious journey as Santa Claus’ not-so-traditional helper. Teaming up with Elia, played by Federico Ielapi, a shy and unconventional boy, Trip discovers the true meaning of friendship. It is a heart-warming tale filled with humour, magic, and the spirit of Christmas.

Family Switch
Netflix

In this chaotic Christmas comedy, the Walker family experiences a pre-holiday upheaval when a cosmic event swaps parents with their teenage kids! The film is a comedic rollercoaster headlined by Jennifer Garner and Brady Noon, adding a festive twist to the body-swap genre. Jennifer portrays Jess Walker, the meticulous and organised mother who discovers that her way isn’t always the best for everyone.

Silent Night
Lionsgate Play

This action thriller stars Joel Kinnaman as Father Brian Godlock, who sets out to seek revenge against a gang, after his son, Taylor, is killed on Christmas Eve. Directed by John Woo, it also stars Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno. The film goes by its name and more than dialogues, action does the talking.

Your Christmas or Mine 2
Amazon Prime Video

Hayley Taylor and Hubert James Hughes star in this uproarious Amazon Prime sequel. It’s another family Christmas filled with laughter and chaos. This much-anticipated sequel promises to deliver the perfect blend of comedy and heart-warming moments.

Lend an ear to these audio series

Mistletoe Murders
Audible

Experience a Christmas that isn’t just about jingle bells and mistletoe, but a thrilling escapade filled with mystery, romance and laughter. This audiobook tells the tale Emily Lane, the owner of ‘Under the Mistletoe,’ in a quaint town where her Christmas-themed store becomes the backdrop for local murders. But Emily’s charming exterior conceals a secret past with detective Sam Wilner wondering if there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Bright Lights, Big Christmas
Audible

For those yearning to hear a feel-good Christmas story, Bright Lights, Big Christmas on Audible offers the perfect recipe. The story follows Kerry Tolliver, as she trades the mountains of North Carolina for the bustling streets of New York City during the Christmas season, ready to carve a new corner for herself. With family ties, quirky neighbours and unexpected romance, Kerry’s adventure is a delightful mix of country charm and urban romance.

